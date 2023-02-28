Broomfield Chamber names 4 new board members
BROOMFIELD — Four new members have joined the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce.
New board members are:
• Brian Blehm, community affairs representative, United Power.
• Cathy Davis, director of in-patient services, UC Health.
• Christan Parkin, development officer, Avista Adventist Hospital.
• Cyna Milinazzo, owner, Liberty Communications.
The Broomfield Chamber also named 2023 Business Excellence Award Winners. The winners were announced Feb. 16.
Winners are:
• Ambassador of the Year: James Jacobson, Edward Jones.
• Employer of the Year: Children’s Hospital Colorado.
• New Business of the Year: Redgarden Restaurant & Brewery.
• Professional Services of the Year: Broomfield Workforce Center.
• Young Professional of the Year: Karina Hall, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.
• Above and Beyond: Tammy Degenhart, Our Broomfield.
• Manufacturer of the Year: Gogo Aviation.
• Nonprofit of the Year: Friends of Broomfield.
• Small Business of the Year: Michael Plaia, Farmer’s Insurance.