Broomfield Chamber names 4 new board members

BROOMFIELD — Four new members have joined the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce.

New board members are:

• Brian Blehm, community affairs representative, United Power.

• Cathy Davis, director of in-patient services, UC Health.

• Christan Parkin, development officer, Avista Adventist Hospital.

• Cyna Milinazzo, owner, Liberty Communications.

The Broomfield Chamber also named 2023 Business Excellence Award Winners. The winners were announced Feb. 16.

Winners are:

• Ambassador of the Year: James Jacobson, Edward Jones.

• Employer of the Year: Children’s Hospital Colorado.

• New Business of the Year: Redgarden Restaurant & Brewery.

• Professional Services of the Year: Broomfield Workforce Center.

• Young Professional of the Year: Karina Hall, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.

• Above and Beyond: Tammy Degenhart, Our Broomfield.

• Manufacturer of the Year: Gogo Aviation.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Friends of Broomfield.

• Small Business of the Year: Michael Plaia, Farmer’s Insurance.