Nonprofits  February 28, 2023

Broomfield Chamber names 4 new board members

BizWest Staff

BROOMFIELD — Four new members have joined the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce.

New board members are:

• Brian Blehm, community affairs representative, United Power. 

• Cathy Davis, director of in-patient services, UC Health. 

• Christan Parkin, development officer, Avista Adventist Hospital.

• Cyna Milinazzo, owner, Liberty Communications. 

The Broomfield Chamber also named 2023 Business Excellence Award Winners. The winners were announced Feb. 16.  

Winners are: 

• Ambassador of the Year: James Jacobson, Edward Jones.  

• Employer of the Year: Children’s Hospital Colorado. 

• New Business of the Year: Redgarden Restaurant & Brewery.  

• Professional Services of the Year: Broomfield Workforce Center.  

• Young Professional of the Year: Karina Hall, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. 

• Above and Beyond: Tammy Degenhart, Our Broomfield. 

• Manufacturer of the Year: Gogo Aviation. 

• Nonprofit of the Year: Friends of Broomfield. 

• Small Business of the Year: Michael Plaia, Farmer’s Insurance.

Related Content

One-On-One: Interview with Broomfield Chamber of Commerce CEO Pat Monacelli

 July 5, 2022

Broomfield Chamber names Pat Monacelli new president, CEO

 May 26, 2022

Broomfield Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down

 April 19, 2022