Castillo leaves Larimer for city of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Jacob Castillo has joined the city of Fort Collins as its chief sustainability officer.

Previously, he was the first director of economic and workforce development for Larimer County.

In his new role, he will “oversee a dynamic set of departments, including Economic Health, Social Sustainability, and Environmental Services,” he said in an email to BizWest. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my decade of service to Larimer County and am proud of the impactful work the county’s Economic and Workforce Development Department has accomplished. Although I am leaving the county, I will have plenty of opportunity to work with friends and colleagues at the county on multiple projects and initiatives.”

The new position “allows me to build on my background and expand my professional portfolio to include a greater emphasis on community resilience and a focus on the intersection of people, the planet, and prosperity.”

He’ll report to Deputy City Manager Tyler Marr in his new position.

Prior to his work with the county, Castillo was a vice president with the Northern Colorado Economic Development Corp. He was also the founder of Panda Bicycles, a company that built bamboo bicycles. The company was voluntarily dissolved in 2016, according to the Secretary of State.