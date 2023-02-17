PUC may make Xcel refund some grid-connection fees

Responding to complaints from customers and politicians about severe backlogs, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering requiring Xcel Energy to refund grid-connection fees for homeowners adding solar panels if the utility misses deadlines.

According to the Colorado Sun, Xcel told the commission this week that it hopes to clear up its 4,000 waiting list for approvals of home solar panel connections by mid-March, but it also blamed solar developers and installers for some of the delays, as well as a surge of solar applications last fall after the Inflation Reduction Act passed with its new incentives for clean energy.