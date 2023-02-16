Auddia hires new CFO

BOULDER — Auddia Inc. (Nasdaq: AUDD), a Boulder-based audio and podcast technology company, has hired Tim Ackerman as its new chief financial officer.

Ackerman, who has been serving as a consultant for Auddia since late last year, succeeds Brian Hoff, who resigned from the CFO position in November 2022.

His prior experience includes a stint as CFO at Premier Crop Systems LLC, a venture capital backed and leading precision agronomy data processing and analytics software and services company, according to an Auddia news release.

“Tim’s ability to tackle broad operational issues as well as zero in on the key metrics and micro conversions integral to the success and growth of our flagship product make him a perfect fit for this organization not only at the stage it’s in today but also for the future. We have aggressive goals in 2023, and Tim will be the lynchpin in helping Auddia scale and hit our necessary metrics-inflection point later in the year,” Auddia CEO Michael Lawless said in the release.