Quantinuum shakes up c-suite with CEO hire
BROOMFIELD — Quantinuum LLC, a Broomfield company spun out of Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON), has hired a new chief executive, a move that corresponds with its existing CEO taking over several new roles.
Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra has been hired as Quantinuum’s CEO, replacing Ilyas Khan, who will assume the vice chairman seat on the firm’s board of directors and become the company’s first chief product officer.
Quantinuum, which is developing quantum-computing software applicable to industries such as pharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, materials science, specialty chemicals and agrochemicals, was formed about a year ago with the merger of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, formerly a division within the parent company, with U.K.-based Cambridge Quantum Computing.
Hazra most recently served in several leadership positions at Micron Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MU). Prior to that, he’d spent about a quarter-decade at Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC).
“Raj is uniquely qualified for this role, having proven his technical abilities in advanced technologies and supercomputing in both small and large organizations,” Khan said in a prepared statement. “His vision and leadership skills are exactly what we need to continue to accelerate our impact in the quantum computing sector, as well as society as a whole. He has an entrepreneurial spirit, a strategic mindset, a passion for software and hardware technologies, as well as leadership experience in developing new commercial opportunities for quantum computing. He will continue to ensure that Quantinuum is ‘science-led, enterprise driven.’ I look forward to partnering with Raj as we create knowledge and real solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges.”
BROOMFIELD — Quantinuum LLC, a Broomfield company spun out of Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON), has hired a new chief executive, a move that corresponds with its existing CEO taking over several new roles.
Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra has been hired as Quantinuum’s CEO, replacing Ilyas Khan, who will assume the vice chairman seat on the firm’s board of directors and become the company’s first chief product officer.
Quantinuum, which is developing quantum-computing software applicable to industries such as pharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, materials science, specialty chemicals and agrochemicals, was formed about a year ago with the merger of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, formerly a…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.