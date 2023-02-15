Quantinuum shakes up c-suite with CEO hire

BROOMFIELD — Quantinuum LLC, a Broomfield company spun out of Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON), has hired a new chief executive, a move that corresponds with its existing CEO taking over several new roles.

Rajeeb (Raj) Hazra has been hired as Quantinuum’s CEO, replacing Ilyas Khan, who will assume the vice chairman seat on the firm’s board of directors and become the company’s first chief product officer.

Quantinuum, which is developing quantum-computing software applicable to industries such as pharmaceuticals, cybersecurity, materials science, specialty chemicals and agrochemicals, was formed about a year ago with the merger of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, formerly a division within the parent company, with U.K.-based Cambridge Quantum Computing.

Hazra most recently served in several leadership positions at Micron Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MU). Prior to that, he’d spent about a quarter-decade at Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC).

“Raj is uniquely qualified for this role, having proven his technical abilities in advanced technologies and supercomputing in both small and large organizations,” Khan said in a prepared statement. “His vision and leadership skills are exactly what we need to continue to accelerate our impact in the quantum computing sector, as well as society as a whole. He has an entrepreneurial spirit, a strategic mindset, a passion for software and hardware technologies, as well as leadership experience in developing new commercial opportunities for quantum computing. He will continue to ensure that Quantinuum is ‘science-led, enterprise driven.’ I look forward to partnering with Raj as we create knowledge and real solutions for the world’s most pressing challenges.”