Greeley apartments sell for $15.2M
GREELEY — A Denver-based investment company has closed on the Parkwood Place Apartments in Greeley for $15.2 million.
The Parkwood apartments are located at 1709 31st Street Road in Greeley.
Seller of the apartments was Parkwood Place LLC, an entity controlled by Vintage Corp., 4631 W. 20th Street Road, a company originally formed in 1986 by Bruce Deifik and Powell Prothe, both of Greeley. Vintage bought the complex, which consists of four, two- and three-story buildings on 2.9 acres, in 1995 from Clevetrust Realty Investors for $2.59 million.
The buyer of the property was listed as 31st Street Rd. Co. LLC, an entity that shares an address with Halaby Capital Inc. at 600 S. Cherry St., Suite 220, in Denver.
Halaby is a real estate investment company that invests in “value-added” properties in growth markets.
The complex totals about 59,168 square feet of living spaces plus a 1,085-square-foot clubhouse.
