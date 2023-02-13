New businesses locate at Marketplace at Centerra
LOVELAND — Four new retailers or service businesses have opened in the Marketplace at Centerra in Loveland.
The Marketplace is at 5704 McWhinney Blvd. off of U.S. Highway 34 in east Loveland.
The four businesses are:
- * The Blonding Parlour is a hair salon at 1659 Fall River Drive, Unit 145, next to Jimmy John’s. The salon is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- * Impact Chiropractic has opened its second location — its first is in Fort Collins. The new location is at 1661 Rocky Mountain Ave., Suite 302. The Loveland location offers chiropractic care including prenatal and postnatal care. Dr. Lara Osterhaus has completed the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association program and is certified in the Webster technique.
- * Dollar Tree is located at 1695 Rocky Mountain Ave., Suite 410, adjacent to PetSmart. It is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dollar Tree is a discount variety store.
- * Five Below is located at 1651 Fall River Drive, next door to Maurices. It is a specialty discount store offering products that are priced at less than $5, in addition to select merchandise ranging from $6-$25. Products include toys, games, beauty products, homeware and home furnishings. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Marketplace at Centerra contains nearly 500,000 square feet of retail space; about 40 stores are located there.
