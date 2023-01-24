Family physician named Health District of Northern Larimer County medical director

FORT COLLINS — Dr. Paul Mayer, a family physician and medical director for Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, has been named medical director of the Health District of Northern Larimer County.

Mayer has also served as co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health since August 2022, and was previously medical director of urgent care for UCHealth’s Family Medicine Center, according to an organization news release.

The Health District, the release said, is “a special district that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and advance care planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options.”