Regional unemployment continues downward push
DENVER — Jobless rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado ticked down in December, further evidence of the regions’ economic comeback from the COVID-19 downturn.
Statewide, the December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%.
The Colorado figure has fluctuated only slightly between 3.3% and 3.6% since last April.
Locally, Boulder County led the way in December with a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.2%, down from 2.6% in November. Broomfield and Larimer counties posted December rates of 2.4%, down from 2.8%. Weld County’s rate dropped to 3% last month from 3.5% in November.
The jobless rates in the Boulder Valley and Larimer County are hovering just above their historic lows in 2019, which, according to Ryan Gedney, senior labor economist with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, was “the end of a very long economic expansion” and represent a “really good benchmark” for comparison to the current ultra-low unemployment environment.
“How long can these go?” Gedney asked rhetorically. “… You might be able to squeeze out a little lower unemployment, but not much.”
Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.1 to 32.9 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $33.36 to $35.52, $2.70 more than the national average hourly earnings of $32.82, according to CDLE statistics.
DENVER — Jobless rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado ticked down in December, further evidence of the regions’ economic comeback from the COVID-19 downturn.
Statewide, the December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%.
The Colorado figure has fluctuated only slightly between 3.3% and 3.6% since last April.
Locally, Boulder County led the way in December with a non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.2%, down from 2.6% in November. Broomfield and Larimer counties posted December rates of 2.4%, down from 2.8%. Weld County’s rate dropped to 3% last month from 3.5% in November.
The jobless rates in…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.