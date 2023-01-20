Alaska travel industry leader to lead Visit Longmont
LONGMONT — Sarah Leonard, most recently the CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, has been hired as the executive director of Visit Longmont, the city’s tourism-advocacy arm.
“Leonard will be leading the execution of strategic goals, including business development, community relations, finance and operations, and the Visitors Center for the organization,” Visit Longmont said in a news release. “She will develop and oversee marketing and promotional strategies and promote and recruit meetings, tournaments and other group travel.”
Leonard, a member of the U.S. Travel Association’s board of directors, takes over leadership of Visit Longmont more than a year after the departure of former executive director Nancy Rezac.
“The Visit Longmont board used the time without a director to work with the Colorado Tourism Office on its Reimagine Destination Program in a visioning and action planning process designed to advance tourism,” Longmont Downtown Development Authority executive director Kimberlee McKee said in the release.
LONGMONT — Sarah Leonard, most recently the CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association, has been hired as the executive director of Visit Longmont, the city’s tourism-advocacy arm.
“Leonard will be leading the execution of strategic goals, including business development, community relations, finance and operations, and the Visitors Center for the organization,” Visit Longmont said in a news release. “She will develop and oversee marketing and promotional strategies and promote and recruit meetings, tournaments and other group travel.”
Leonard, a member of the U.S. Travel Association’s board of directors, takes over leadership of Visit Longmont more than a year after the departure…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.