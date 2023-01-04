PetDine’s large manufacturing facility opens in Windsor
WINDSOR – PetDine LLC, which manufactures pet treats and supplements, has entered the new year with its new 105,000-square-foot cold-extrusion manufacturing plant up and running.
The facility, at 1130 Diamond Valley Drive, was purchased in October 2021 and officially opened last month. It will support the company’s production of soft chews as well as liquids and powders that compete in the growing $1.9 billion global pet-supplement market.
Fort Collins-based PetDine in September purchased an additional 49,668-square-foot industrial space in Windsor for $11.712 million; the company is one of a trio of pet-product manufacturers that have decided to call Windsor home. Cat-litter producer Intersand America Corp., based in Boucherville, Quebec, opened a 46,000-square-foot facility in the Great Western Industrial Park in October 2020, and Identity Pet Nutrition LLC, which manufacturers human-grade wet pet foods and air-dried treats, said this week that it would move its headquarters from Littleton to 9217 Eastman Park Drive, Unit 4.
PetDine now boasts more than 375,000 square feet of manufacturing space spread throughout Windsor and Fort Collins as well as in Harvard, Illinois, northwest of Chicago.
“PetDine’s capacity expansion creates significant opportunities,” said Elizabath Barth, the company’s vice president, in a prepared statement. “Our top priority is supporting the success of our clients by providing the most innovative and highest-quality products for pets.”
PetDine offers a complete range of highly customized pet treat and supplement products to more than 15 countries.
In September 2021, ADM acquired a 75% ownership stake in PetDine.
“Our continued investment in new production facilities and state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and technologies are intended to help support our customers, while improving the lives of pets,” said Jorge Martinez Carrillo, president of ADM Pet Nutrition. “Our ambition is to be a leader in pet nutrition.”
