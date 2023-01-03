Valentine season begins in Loveland

LOVELAND — Valentine season has begun in Loveland.

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Visit Loveland and other partners have laid out plans for the 2023 Valentine season, which includes the Valentine Re-Mailing Program, Sweetheart Festival, a Valentine wine and coffee, the Loveland Sweetheart Classic four-mile race, and the Valentine Group Wedding being held on the ice at the Budweiser Event Center prior to the Feb. 14 Sweetheart Game featuring AHL hockey’s Colorado Eagles vs. Bakersfield Condors.

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 77th year of sending love around the world. These past couple of years have been a challenge with the pandemic, but Valentine season is magical in Loveland and there is no better way to help spread love, joy and hope than through a special Valentine mailed from the Sweetheart City,” Mindy McCloughan, president of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, said in a press statement. “Our designs and verses this year reflect Loveland’s desire to spread a little love and kindness. It is even more important to share this time-honored tradition with the world and show that LOVE is the greatest gift we can give or receive.”

The 2023 collector’s envelope artwork for the Valentine Remailing Program was designed by Corry McDowell and includes a verse written by Amy Huckaby. Courtesy Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

The 2023 official Loveland Valentine card, collector’s stamp (also known as a cachet) and postmark have been determined. The collector’s stamp and postmark will be stamped on every piece of mail that comes through the program. Loveland receives around 100,000 Valentines annually from all 50 states and 110 countries across the world through its Valentine Re-mailing Program, the largest program of its kind. Sponsors and volunteers handstamp the collector’s stamp and postmark onto each individual Valentine that comes through the city’s post office.

To get the 2023 collector’s envelope artwork and postmark, package pre-addressed, pre-stamped Valentines in a larger first class envelope. Send the envelope to Postmaster – Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland. Once received, Valentines are removed from the larger envelope and hand-stamped before being re-mailed to intended recipients, according to the directions from the chamber.

All international-destined mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 2. All U.S.-destined mail to states outside of Colorado must be received by Feb. 7, and all Colorado-destined mail must be received by Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, the press statement said.

The 2023 Valentine card was designed by Corry McDowell. Valentine cards can be purchased online at Loveland.org for $10, which includes the card, printing, processing and postage, and $5 at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Loveland VisitorsCenter and through retail outlets in Loveland.

Events during the season include:

The Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb. 10-11 in downtown Loveland.

Loveland Lights at Chapungu Sculpture Park in Centerra.

Colorado Eagles Sweetheart Game Feb. 14 at the Budweiser Events Center.

Valentine group wedding Feb. 14 on the ice prior to the sweetheart game.

The Sweetheart Classic Race Feb. 11 starting in downtown Loveland.

A valentine wine from Sweetheart Winery will be available during the celebration, as well as a valentine coffee from Top of the Lake Coffee.