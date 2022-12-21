Government & Politics  December 21, 2022

Loveland council may consider business items earlier

LOVELAND – The Loveland City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to hold a study session to formally consider a proposal that puts business items at the top of the agenda at regular meetings and moves the opportunity for open public comment to no later than 8:30 p.m.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Councilor Patrick McFall’s proposal followed a recent letter-writing campaign by Back to Business Loveland, a group of local citizens and business owners, which urged council to consider changes to the  open public comment period so it has more time to address city business.

LOVELAND – The Loveland City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to hold a study session to formally consider a proposal that puts business items at the top of the agenda at regular meetings and moves the opportunity for open public comment to no later than 8:30 p.m.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Councilor Patrick McFall’s proposal followed a recent letter-writing campaign by Back to Business Loveland, a group of local citizens and business owners, which urged council to consider changes to the  open public comment period so it has more time to address city business.

Related Content

Loveland council to eye incentive package for Customs office at airport

 October 21, 2022

Loveland council OKs renewed economic strategic plans

 September 21, 2022