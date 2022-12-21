Loveland council may consider business items earlier

LOVELAND – The Loveland City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to hold a study session to formally consider a proposal that puts business items at the top of the agenda at regular meetings and moves the opportunity for open public comment to no later than 8:30 p.m.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Councilor Patrick McFall’s proposal followed a recent letter-writing campaign by Back to Business Loveland, a group of local citizens and business owners, which urged council to consider changes to the open public comment period so it has more time to address city business.