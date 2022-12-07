Nonprofits  December 7, 2022

Boulder Chamber names 2023 board members

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has appointed new members and re-elected existing members to serve on its board of directors for the 2023 terms. 

The new board members in 2023 are:

  • Mark Heinritz, The Sink Restaurant.
  • Trent Bush, Artilect.
  • Kristen Turnbull, Kaiser Permanente.
  • Bob Gaddis, BOK Financial.
  • Lora de la Cruz, Boulder Valley School District.
  • Greg Sebring, KBI Biopharma.

“Again, the Boulder Chamber is pleased to welcome a wide diversity of respected business and community leaders to its governing board” Boulder Chamber president John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “The balance of industries and perspectives they represent will be a distinct asset in the Boulder Chamber’s efforts to address both the challenges and opportunities for our local businesses and regional economy.”

The Boulder Chamber board elected the following candidates to a second term: 

  • Peter Aweida, Westland Development.
  • Stephanie Brennan, Hurth, Sisk & Blakemore. 
  • Nikhil Mankekar, Naked Sunrise.
  • Dennis Paul, Elevations Credit Union.
  • Kate Brown, Boulder Organic Foods. (Boulder Chamber board chairwoman).

Related Content

Tayer: Reflections on a milestone moment at chamber

 December 1, 2022

Tayer: Election vitriol: This too, will pass

 November 3, 2022

Tayer: Use your business voice!

 October 3, 2022