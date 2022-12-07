Boulder Chamber names 2023 board members
BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has appointed new members and re-elected existing members to serve on its board of directors for the 2023 terms.
The new board members in 2023 are:
- Mark Heinritz, The Sink Restaurant.
- Trent Bush, Artilect.
- Kristen Turnbull, Kaiser Permanente.
- Bob Gaddis, BOK Financial.
- Lora de la Cruz, Boulder Valley School District.
- Greg Sebring, KBI Biopharma.
“Again, the Boulder Chamber is pleased to welcome a wide diversity of respected business and community leaders to its governing board” Boulder Chamber president John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “The balance of industries and perspectives they represent will be a distinct asset in the Boulder Chamber’s efforts to address both the challenges and opportunities for our local businesses and regional economy.”
The Boulder Chamber board elected the following candidates to a second term:
- Peter Aweida, Westland Development.
- Stephanie Brennan, Hurth, Sisk & Blakemore.
- Nikhil Mankekar, Naked Sunrise.
- Dennis Paul, Elevations Credit Union.
- Kate Brown, Boulder Organic Foods. (Boulder Chamber board chairwoman).