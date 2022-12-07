Boulder Chamber names 2023 board members

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber has appointed new members and re-elected existing members to serve on its board of directors for the 2023 terms.

The new board members in 2023 are:

Mark Heinritz, The Sink Restaurant.

Trent Bush, Artilect.

Kristen Turnbull, Kaiser Permanente.

Bob Gaddis, BOK Financial.

Lora de la Cruz, Boulder Valley School District.

Greg Sebring, KBI Biopharma.

“Again, the Boulder Chamber is pleased to welcome a wide diversity of respected business and community leaders to its governing board” Boulder Chamber president John Tayer said in a prepared statement. “The balance of industries and perspectives they represent will be a distinct asset in the Boulder Chamber’s efforts to address both the challenges and opportunities for our local businesses and regional economy.”

The Boulder Chamber board elected the following candidates to a second term: