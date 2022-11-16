Lightning e-Motors to demonstrate wireless charging of vehicles

LOVELAND — Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), the Loveland company that produces medium-duty commercial, electric vehicles, has joined with Hevo Inc. to demonstrate wireless charging technology.

Hevo is based in Brooklyn, New York. It has developed wireless electric vehicle charging systems. Its Rezonant E8 technology will be demonstrated on a ZEV3 platform at Lightning eMotors’ Loveland headquarters, the companies said in a press statement. The demo vehicle will then be showcased to Lightning and Hevo fleet customers.

The Rezonant 8 kilowatt system can be used for overnight charging of commercial fleets. Hevo is working on larger wireless charging solutions for fleets with faster recharging needs.

“We are impressed with Lightning eMotors’ high-quality products and focus on innovation,” Hevo founder and CEO Jeremy McCool said in a written statement. “Our collaboration will enable significant benefits for fleet operators seeking a more convenient and seamless charging experience. Busy drivers can forget to plug in, potentially creating the need for charging attendants. Cords can create a variety of operational challenges including OSHA and union safety concerns associated with wired devices. We believe this collaboration will establish the industry standard for charging EV fleets and provide a complete solution to customers seeking a wireless charging experience.”

Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser said the company will be first to market with wireless charging on medium-duty vehicles. “Lightning has deployed hundreds of commercial electric vehicles with fleets throughout North America, and we understand that any opportunity to cost-effectively simplify EV operations for our customers is a win for everyone.”

The demonstration vehicle is scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2023.