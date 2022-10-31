Smoker Friendly acquires Collett stores

BOULDER – The Cigarette Store LLC, doing business as Smoker Friendly, has completed the acquisition of the Seymour, Indiana-based Collett Enterprises Inc. tobacco stores.

Collett opened its first tobacco store in 1994. It now boasts 30 stores, located across Indiana and Kentucky, which already have been displaying the Smoker Friendly name and logo as a longtime licensee of Smoker Friendly International. They will continue to offer Smoker Friendly cigarette and tobacco product lines, but Smoker Friendly will take over their operations.

“It has been a challenging 28 years in the retail tobacco industry, and I could not have done it without the support of my wonderful staff,” said Darren Collett, president and owner of Collett Enterprises, in a prepared statement. “I have been friends with the Gallaghers for many years; when I decided to sell, I knew The Cigarette Store LLC was the right buyer. I know my employees will be in good hands. This is a great industry, and I will miss the many friends I have made along the way.”

Tony Gallagher Jr., chief executive of Smoker Friendly, added, “I am very happy and proud that Darren Collett looked to our firm, team and family as the best place to entrust the great stores he and his team built and operated. Darren has been a very good friend for many years and a tremendous advocate for the tobacco-store community for many, many years. My family and I all wish him the best in this next phase of his life.

The purchase of the Collett stores marks the sixth acquisition in the past two years for Boulder-based Smoker Friendly, bringing the store count for the 31-year-old company to 290 in 13 states.

The Cigarette Store is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco-store retailer in the United States, operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke ‘N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site, paylesscigarsandpipes.com.