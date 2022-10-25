Largest Habitat for Humanity development in Colorado breaks ground

GREELEY — Hope Springs, the nearly 500-unit development that is the biggest Habitat for Humanity project in Colorado, officially broke ground Tuesday morning.

Hope Springs is being co-developed by Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity and local developer Richmark Cos. The 43-acre project will feature 492 units, consisting of 176 Habitat for Humanity homes and 316 affordable-housing units developed by Richmark. Hope Springs is located directly south of the Frontier Academy K-6 School, west of Walmart and north of 32nd Street.

Richmark donated land and water for the project that is valued at $8.5 million, and the project has received other financial support such as $13.5 million in private activity bonds from Weld County, $2.57 million from Sen. John Hickenlooper’s district budget, a $2 million donation from JBS and a $990,000 grant from the state department of housing.

The community will have a homeowners association with professionally maintained common spaces. The homes are being built to net-zero-ready standards.

Amenities will include an on-site childcare center, walking and biking trails, playgrounds, a frisbee park and a mini soccer field. Once the soccer field is built, the Colorado Rapids will partner with the community to run regular clinics.

Cheri Witt-Brown, executive director for Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity, said the project will reinvest more than $100 million back into Greeley and Weld County.

This caps a big year for Habitat, which kicked off 2022 by moving its Restore into the former JC Penny space in the Greeley Mall, giving it 10,000 more square feet of retail and office space than it had at its previous location.