State lodges experienced seasonal highs in September
Colorado hotels and lodges experienced seasonal highs in occupancy during September, with the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association reporting occupancy rates of 76.3%.
That’s up from both August and from September a year ago, when the rate was 68.9%.
Estes Park topped the charts in the region as the fall tourism shoulder season gets underway. It had an occupancy rate of 87.8% and an average daily rate of $216.52.
Greeley followed closely behind with occupancy of 84.8% and a modest average daily rate of $102.55.
All the other communities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado recorded occupancy levels in the mid-70% range.
Longmont had occupancy of 74.7% and an average daily rate of $131.89. Fort Collins was at 74.8% occupancy and ADR of $145.41. Loveland recorded 75.8% and ADR of $133.90.
Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, occupancy was 75.6% and an average daily rate of $139.13.
Finally, in Boulder, the occupancy was 74.3% and average daily rate of $231.05, the highest in the region.
