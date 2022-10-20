Economy & Economic Development  October 20, 2022

State lodges experienced seasonal highs in September

Colorado hotels and lodges experienced seasonal highs in occupancy during September, with the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association reporting occupancy rates of 76.3%.

That’s up from both August and from September a year ago, when the rate was 68.9%.

Estes Park topped the charts in the region as the fall tourism shoulder season gets underway. It had an occupancy rate of 87.8% and an average daily rate of $216.52.

Greeley followed closely behind with occupancy of 84.8% and a modest average daily rate of $102.55.

All the other communities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado recorded occupancy levels in the mid-70% range. 

Longmont had occupancy of 74.7% and an average daily rate of $131.89. Fort Collins was at 74.8% occupancy and ADR of $145.41. Loveland recorded 75.8% and ADR of $133.90. 

Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, occupancy was 75.6% and an average daily rate of $139.13.

Finally, in Boulder, the occupancy was 74.3% and average daily rate of $231.05, the highest in the region.

