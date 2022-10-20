Medical device company eyes metro Denver for expansion
DENVER — A Denver-area company that provides materials for medical-device manufacturing will be offered a tax incentive package aimed at coaxing it into expanding locally.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission unanimously approved $383,100 in tax credits over eight years for the company identified using the pseudonym Project Strike.
It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.
Demand for Project Strike’s products is spiking, and the company hopes to triple its roughly 20-person workforce with an expanded presence in the metro Denver area, which includes Boulder and Broomfield counties, according to OEDIT.
If the incentives are accepted, the company would pledge to create 41 new engineer and technician jobs at an average annual wage of $96,732.
In addition to Colorado, the company is considering Cody, Wyoming.
“The primary driver for its decision is workforce availability and lifestyle considerations,” according to an OEDIT memo.
