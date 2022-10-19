Water conference to discuss adapting to conditions

FORT COLLINS — Figuring out how to adapt to the growing shortage of water in the west will be the topic of a panel discussion Nov. 1 in Fort Collins.

The session, “Adapting Colorado’s Water Systems for a 21st Century Water Supply and Economy” will be hosted by the Common Sense Institute, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free but requires registration here.

Members of the panel for the breakfast event will be Eric Kuhn, former general manager of the Colorado River Water Conservation District; and Jennifer Gimbel, interim director and senior water policy scholar at the Colorado Water Center. Mike Hooker, director of community affairs and engagement at Colorado State University, will moderate the discussion.

Discussion topics will draw from the Common Sense Institute’s recent report on the topic. The report provides an economic analysis of the situation, along with statewide and basin-specific policy recommendations on how to best adapt water management approaches in the face of inevitably changing conditions.

The event will be at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road. It begins at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m.