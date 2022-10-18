Xero Shoes names Wadley VP for product development

John Wadley is the new vice president for product development at Xero Shoes. Courtesy Xero.

BROOMFIELD – Xero Shoes has named John Wadley to the position of vice president for product development; Xero is a Broomfield-based manufacturer of “natural movement” footwear.

“Xero Shoes is growing at an impressive rate, and I’m excited to inject fresh, innovative ideas and solutions to capture new and retain existing customers who love natural movement,” said Wadley in a prepared statement. “The brand has so much potential, and I’m looking forward to using my expertise in product development and innovation to elevate its classic and new footwear styles.”

Wadley had worked for 10 years at VF Corp., most recently director of product innovation and sustainability for its Altra brand. His expertise includes performance running, trail running and hiking-shoe construction. His other roles there included senior footwear developer and director of product development.

“We’re excited to welcome John to Xero Shoes, where he will be a great addition to the product creation team,” said Dennis Driscoll, Xero’s chief product officer, in a news release. “He brings a ‘can do’ spirit and has experience successfully navigating the type of rapid growth Xero Shoes has been experiencing.”

Xero Shoes, the trade name for Feel the World Inc., was founded in 2009 by husband and wife Steve Sashen and Lena Phoenix. The company has been on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies twice, as well as Colorado Companies to Watch, Top 100 Colorado Women-Owned Companies twice, and the BizWest Mercury 100 Fastest Growing Boulder Valley Companies five times.