Trimble to donate $100K to World Food Program USA

WESTMINSTER — In recognition of World Food Day, Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB) will donate $100,000 to the World Food Program USA, the United States partner of the United Nations World Food Programme.

“As a company deeply committed to feeding our growing population, we see a great need for supporting entities such as the World Food Program USA to help provide food and safety for people in crisis across the globe,” Jim Chambers, vice president and general manager of Trimble Agriculture, said in a prepared statement. “Through support of organizations that align with our mission to feed the world, we hope to provide food for communities that are made vulnerable by circumstances they cannot control.”