All for Fall promotional campaign to benefit area nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — All for Fall, a month-long promotional campaign to benefit local nonprofits, runs through Oct. 31.

Eighteen participating businesses invite customers to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar to support four local nonprofit organizations. The promotion was launched by the Downtown Development Authority in 2020.

Participating business include: Akinz, Alpine Arts — The Colorado Showcase, Bloom Floral Boutique, Clothes Pony & Dandelion Toys, Dandelions & Rust, Downtown Ace Hardware, EsScentuals, FoCo Cafe, Fort Collins Tours, LLC, Hearne’s Footwear and Clothing, Juszak Realty, Kansas City Kitty, Old Firehouse Books, Peacock’s Perch, Pinot’s Palette, Rocky Mountain Olive Oil, Stuft Burger Bar, and Wagz Pet Market and Grooming.

The promotion has raised more than $16,000 since its inception. Donations are split evenly among four local nonprofits: Animal Friends Alliance, FoCo Cafe, Food Bank for Larimer County and Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center.

“We have the most remarkable partners and are grateful they have chosen us to be a recipient of this amazing event,” Food Bank chief development officer Heather Buoncinonti said in a written statement. “For many, the pandemic exacerbated the issues and challenges that people facing hunger were already experiencing. Add to that rising food costs, gas prices, and inflation, and it becomes exceedingly difficult to stretch your dollars. We believe that food shouldn’t be an impossible choice so again, we are so thankful to everyone who is coming together to be part of the solution and feed our community.”

Animal Friends Alliance emerged in January 2020 from the merger of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic and Animal House Rescue & Grooming. The two joined forces to amplify the organization’s community impact and allow programs and services to benefit more people and animals.

FoCo Cafe’s mission is to build community by providing nutritious and delicious meals to the people of Fort Collins regardless of their ability to pay while using mostly local, organic, and sustainably grown ingredients.

Food Bank for Larimer County is a private nonprofit organization and the only Feeding America clearinghouse for donated food in our county. Each year, they provide food to an estimated 37,500 people in need through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs.

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy, and counseling for all those affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado while also offering prevention programs through community outreach and education. They envision a culture change that results in the end of sexual violence.