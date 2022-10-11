Weld Trust seeks ideas for grants

GREELEY — The Weld Trust is seeking ideas for its strategic grant making.

According to a press statement, the Weld Trust maintains seven funding initiatives to promote health and education in the county. Those initiatives are: housing stability, food security, behavioral health, healthy habits, childhood literacy, access to resources, and workforce development.

Individuals or organizations submitting ideas for Weld Trust grants should submit a brief description of the program or proposed project. The due date for the ideas is Oct. 25, 2022.

Some of the organizations submitting ideas will be asked to submit full grant applications. If funded, grants will be issued about April 30, 2023.

More information about The Weld Trust and its funding initiatives can be found at www.weldtrust.org/grants.