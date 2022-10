Tom’s Diner reopens Wednesday as Tom’s Starlight

DENVER — The former Tom’s Diner at 601 E. Colfax Ave. will reopen Wednesday as Tom’s Starlight, inspired by 1970s Palm Springs.

9News reports that Tom’s Starlight will feature menu items and a cocktails inspired by areas such as Palm Springs, California.

The restaurant includes a patio with capacity for 250 people.