Premier Members Credit Union CEO to lead United Way board

BROOMFIELD — Premier Members Credit Union’s CEO Carlos Pacheco has been appointed chairman of the Mile High United Way’s board of directors.

He succeeds Catherine Hance.

“Carlos is deeply committed to the Metro Denver, Boulder and Broomfield communities and offers unique expertise from his work with United Way organizations across the country,” said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way. “As we celebrate our 135th anniversary as the first United Way in the world, I know we will accomplish great things in the coming year under Carlos’ guidance and leadership.”