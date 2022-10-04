ColdQuanta names new executives

BOULDER — Boulder-based quantum-technology company ColdQuanta Inc. has promoted its former vice president of photonic technologies Chris Wood to the role of chief technology officer.

Dana Anderson, who formerly held the role in an acting capacity, will be the company’s new chief strategy officer, Quantum said in a news release.

“As CTO, Wood will guide ColdQuanta’s technology and new product strategy, which includes overseeing the critical transition from research to engineering to product,” the release said. “He brings extensive familiarity with rugged, field-proven mil-spec and space-qualified solid-state lasers, telcordia-qualified lasers, photonic integrated circuits, and optical fabrication and coatings from previous jobs at Insight Lidar, Kapteyn-Murnane Laboratories, Lockheed Martin Coherent Technologies and Precision Photonics.”