Weld to help school districts fill bus-driver needs
GREELEY – Since school districts across Weld County are struggling to fill bus-driver positions this year, Employment Services of Weld County will host a transportation job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Greeley as well as offering financial assistance to those interested in filling this need.
“Across the nation, schools are experiencing a severe shortage of bus drivers, said CeCe Majchrowski, deputy director of ESWC, in a prepared statement. “Weld County is largely rural, and if schools eliminate bus routes, it starts a chain reaction. Parents are now responsible for drop off and pick up, which impacts their employment and employer staffing needs, and that is something we want to help avoid.”
To help recruit school bus drivers, ESWC is offering several incentives that include the cost of a commercial driver’s license, a $500 gas card when hired and a $1,000 tier-based bonus. Incentives are made possible through federal funding as well as funding made available through the state in response to the pandemic.
The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ESWC, 315 N. 11th Ave., Building B, in Greeley.
The event also provides an opportunity to meet staff members and answer any questions about being a bus driver. School districts that have confirmed they will attend include Eaton, Greeley-Evans, Weld RE-4 (Windsor) and St. Vrain Valley.
Both part-time and full-time positions are available, and no experience is required. Applicants must be over age 21, have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.
For more information, visit www.eswc.org.
GREELEY – Since school districts across Weld County are struggling to fill bus-driver positions this year, Employment Services of Weld County will host a transportation job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Greeley as well as offering financial assistance to those interested in filling this need.
“Across the nation, schools are experiencing a severe shortage of bus drivers, said CeCe Majchrowski, deputy director of ESWC, in a prepared statement. “Weld County is largely rural, and if schools eliminate bus routes, it starts a chain reaction. Parents are now responsible for drop off and pick up, which impacts their employment and employer…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.