Weld to help school districts fill bus-driver needs

GREELEY – Since school districts across Weld County are struggling to fill bus-driver positions this year, Employment Services of Weld County will host a transportation job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Greeley as well as offering financial assistance to those interested in filling this need.

“Across the nation, schools are experiencing a severe shortage of bus drivers, said CeCe Majchrowski, deputy director of ESWC, in a prepared statement. “Weld County is largely rural, and if schools eliminate bus routes, it starts a chain reaction. Parents are now responsible for drop off and pick up, which impacts their employment and employer staffing needs, and that is something we want to help avoid.”

To help recruit school bus drivers, ESWC is offering several incentives that include the cost of a commercial driver’s license, a $500 gas card when hired and a $1,000 tier-based bonus. Incentives are made possible through federal funding as well as funding made available through the state in response to the pandemic.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ESWC, 315 N. 11th Ave., Building B, in Greeley.

The event also provides an opportunity to meet staff members and answer any questions about being a bus driver. School districts that have confirmed they will attend include Eaton, Greeley-Evans, Weld RE-4 (Windsor) and St. Vrain Valley.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available, and no experience is required. Applicants must be over age 21, have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.

For more information, visit www.eswc.org.