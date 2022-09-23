Banking & Finance  September 23, 2022

Funding Friday: Longpath Technologies raises $29.5M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Longpath Technologies Inc., a Boulder company that builds laser systems to monitor methane emissions, raised $29.5 million in equity. 
  • Boulder sustainable small agriculture venture firm Mad Capital PBC raised $4 million in equity. 
  • Elementum 3D Inc., an Erie metal 3D printing company, raised $1.65 million in equity and options sales. 

