Media, Printing & Graphics  September 20, 2022

BizWest earns awards at Colorado Press convention

The BizWest news team collected three awards at the Colorado Press Association convention last week.

The convention featured conversations about new ownership strategies to help newspapers remain viable in their communities. The Aurora Sentinel announced on Saturday that it will continue to operate as a for-profit limited liability corporation under the umbrella of a new nonprofit organization that will permit community members to become owners. The new ownership format was inspired by the community ownership of the Green Bay Packers.

BizWest’s awards were:

  • Christopher Wood — First place Best Humorous Column Writing for a column titled “Weld County, Wyoming? How about Cheyenne, Colorado, instead?”
  • Dan Mika — First place Best Health Enterprise/Health Feature Story for “There’s COVID. And ‘Long COVID.’”
  • Dan Mika — Second place Best Business News/Feature Story for “As it shuttered stores, Alfalfa’s Market past due with vendors by millions of dollars.”

Related Content

Women of Distinction nomination deadline extended

 June 24, 2022

BizWest extends nomination deadline for Top Docs

 June 21, 2022

Eleven Women of Distinction honored Thursday

 August 27, 2021