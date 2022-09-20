BizWest earns awards at Colorado Press convention

The BizWest news team collected three awards at the Colorado Press Association convention last week.

The convention featured conversations about new ownership strategies to help newspapers remain viable in their communities. The Aurora Sentinel announced on Saturday that it will continue to operate as a for-profit limited liability corporation under the umbrella of a new nonprofit organization that will permit community members to become owners. The new ownership format was inspired by the community ownership of the Green Bay Packers.

BizWest’s awards were: