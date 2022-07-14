Residential, commercial developers in Broomfield could be required to provide EV parking

BROOMFIELD — In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the use of electric vehicles (EVs), Broomfield leaders are moving towards adopting new regulations that would require developers of both residential and commercial projects to include specialized parking spaces for EVs.

The Broomfield ordinance, which passed unanimously Tuesday evening on first reading, contemplates three types of EV chargers that can accommodate at least 240 volts: EV-capable, which includes an electrical panel with adequate capacity to allow for low cost and easy installation of wiring and other EV infrastructure in the future; EV-ready, which includes installation of 208/240V, 40-amp panel capacity, a raceway, wiring, receptacle and overprotection devices; and EV-installed, which includes a full installation of a functional charging station, including the supporting infrastructure.

For non-residential development, the largest projects (those with more than 100 parking spaces) would be required to ensure that 20% of those are EV-capable, 5% are EV-ready and 4% are EV-installed. The requirements are looser for smaller projects.

For multi-family projects, the maximum requirements are the same, except that EV-installed spaces must be at least 20% of the total.

Single-family residences would be required to provide at least one EV-ready space.

The cost for chargers can range from less than $2,000 to more than $20,000.

Broomfield planning staffers have been providing this criteria to developers informally for quite some time, planning director Anna Bertanzetti told City Council, with most opting on their own to include some level of EV service. An ordinance would codify the regulations.

Some in the community have characterized the effort to increase EV-charging accessibility as a “big scary mandate” to require developers to provide EV charging stations in every parking space, Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta said, “but that’s not really what this is.”

Councilman Stan Jezierski said that he supports the idea of increasing adoption of EVs, but “I think it’s great to have some flexibility” for developers and property owners to be able seek variances if EV spaces don’t make sense for a given project.

Certain amendments, such as treating townhomes like multi-family projects rather than single-family, may be offered on second reading of the ordinance, which is expected to occur next month.