Banner, spine surgeons sign professional services agreement
FORT COLLINS — Banner Medical Group, a division of Banner Health, has entered into a professional services arrangement with Fort Collins-based Front Range Center for Brain and Spine Surgery P.C. As a result, three Front Range surgeons will move their practices to Banner Health Center at Lady Moon Drive near Harmony Road in Fort Collins. In addition, they’ll offer services at an outreach clinic in Cheyenne.
The surgeons are:
• Dr. Timothy Wirt, neurosurgeon.
• Dr. Donn Turner, neurosurgeon.
• Dr. Douglas Beard, orthopedic surgeon.
According to a press statement, Beard, Turner and Wirt will not be employed by Banner Medical Group as part of the professional agreement. Banner Medical Group physicians will continue to provide brain and spine surgical services in addition to the physicians with Front Range Center for Brain and Spine.
The three providers will retain their clinic phone number, 970-493-1292.
