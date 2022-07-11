Broomfield’s ProCraft Mechanical acquired
BROOMFIELD — ProCraft Mechanical Inc., a Broomfield-based heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning service company has been acquired by private equity firm Huron Capital Partners.
The local operation, which consists of about 75 workers, will join forces with Huron-owned Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, a company that does similar work in Pueblo.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“ProCraft represents an ideal fit for Pueblo’s business model and our strategy – a new market entrance in Colorado complemented by a strong management team to guide our entry into the Denver area,” Pueblo CEO Dan Bueschel said in a prepared statement. “Our partnership with Huron Capital has been a huge growth driver for the business, through their ability to identify target markets that are critical for growth and to find the right partners to support Pueblo’s growth.”
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
