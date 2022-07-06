Dallas company buys 2 mobile home parks, may buy another
LOVELAND — A mobile home park with 299 units has changed hands for $45.5 million.
The 60.66-acre Lago Vista mobile home park at 420 E. 57th St. in Loveland sold June 6.
Longtime owner James Croul, who used Lago Vista Owner LLC based in Sun Valley, Idaho, as the legal entity for the property, sold it to Dallas, Texas, company CH Realty X-Legacy MHC Denver Lago Vista.
The company behind CH Realty also recently bought another mobile home park in Loveland, the Aspen Ridge Manufactured Home Community at 1166 N. Madison Ave. in Loveland. That deal was recorded April 22 and was for $22.25 million, according to Larimer County property records.
Seller was Legacy PIII Brymar LLC and buyer was CH Realty IX-Legacy MHC Denver Aspen Ridge LP. That mobile home park is 15.83 acres and includes 108 units.
A third mobile home park sale may be in progress, although property records with Larimer County do not reflect a change in ownership.
However, on the same day that CH Realty registered the Lago Vista entity with the secretary of state, May 16, 2022, it also registered CH Realty X-Legacy MHC Denver Collins Aire LLC. Collins Aire is a mobile home park on Timberline in Fort Collins.
