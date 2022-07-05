In-person, virtual Longmont Startup Week events kicking off this month
LONGMONT — Longmont’s annual Startup Week will hold events both virtually and in person this year and will kick off with live music and celebration on Monday, July 25, at Dry Land Distillers on Main Street.
Events will take place daily through July 28.
Speakers at LSW events, all of which are free, include:
- Aaron Titus, Crisiscleanup.
- Nels Wroe, Dryland Distillery.
- Sheri Smith, Indigo Education Co.
- Peter Adams, Rockies Venture Club.
- Liza Adams, Encompass Technologies.
- Lori Jones, Avocet Communications.
- Mark Ward, Ward Electric.
- Brian Hepp, Black Fox.
For more information about LSW, now in its eighth year, visit startuploco.com.
