Energy, Utilities & Water  May 31, 2022

Urban-gro inks deal to build 100K-square-foot cannabis-grow facility

LAFAYETTE — Urban-gro Inc., which produces indoor cultivation equipment for food and cannabis production, has entered a contract to provide architecture, engineering and design services to E29 Labs Inc., a commercial cannabis production company planning a 100,000-square-foot controlled-environment agriculture facility in Canajoharie, New York. 

 “We are looking forward to working with urban-gro to access its deep experience and expertise in indoor CEA as we plan for our high-performance facility,” E29 Labs CEO Shelley Roberts said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to leverage urban-gro’s turn-key design-build capabilities as we revitalize a dormant industrial site into a productive, vibrant development that integrates with the existing fabric of the historic Village of Canajoharie. As a socially conscious business, our goal is to be a force for improving lives and fostering sustainable community renewal through economic opportunity.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

