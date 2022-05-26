Museum of Boulder, Latino Chamber to host cultural event

BOULDER — The Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center is partnering with The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County to celebrate a Cultural Day at the Museum.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m., June 4, at the Museum, 2205 Broadway. It will include dance, networking, conversation, dining and crafting:

Live dances will be performed by the Bailes de Mi Tierra group, who “seek to preserve, promote and present Mexican and Latin American traditions through music, dance and folklore,” according to a press release from the Museum.

Authors in connection with the Colorado Alliance of Latino Mentors will present and offer their work.

Reading Partners, a national nonprofit that mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by fourth grade, will provide free books to give away to families.

Izote Latin Foods will drive their food truck, from which they will serve traditional, authentic, spicy eats and treats.

Luna Cultura, a local organization created and led by Adriana Paola Palacious Luna, a featured artist in Voces Vivas, will provide a crafting station for families, demonstrating their efforts to develop skills, leadership and healing from an intergenerational approach of cultural identity and good living.

Local vendors partnered with the Latino Chamber of Commerce will sell goods onsite.

The Cultural Day is included with admission to the Museum on the day of the event, and tickets may be purchased ahead of time at June Cultural Day partnered with Latino Chamber of Commerce 2022. Admission is $10 per person.