Midnight Oil moves to former King’s Clocks location

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley’s newest used bookstore is turning over a new page. The Midnight Oil LLC, which operates a bookshop in the heart of Greeley’s downtown, will move to the former King’s Clocks location at 827 10th St.

Owner Pablo Guzman first teased the move in a YouTube video posted April 13.

“We’re moving pretty much across the street, to the old King’s Clocks location, in downtown Greeley, and it’s a little more than four times the size of our current space, which is really exciting,” Guzman said.

Midnight Oil’s current location is practically cozy at 790 square feet. The new location is more than 3,000 square feet, with a new electrical system, new floors, higher ceilings and room for a lot more books.

The current location of the Midnight Oil is around 790 square feet. Katherine Stahla/BizWest

The ceiling isn’t the only thing at the location that’s vaulted. One holdover from the location’s history as a jewelry store is an actual vault that Guzman plans to fill with books that are commonly challenged or banned.

“There’s already shelves and stuff in there, so we plan on decorating the outside, maybe tossing up some caution tape,” he said.

Midnight Oil opened at its 916 Eighth Ave. location on Oct. 10, 2021. The bookstore has partnered with other downtown businesses to help spread interest in reading. Its “Book-2-Film” events with the Kress Cinema & Lounge to showcase film adaptations of books such as “Fight Club” and “Gone Girl.”

Midnight Oil fans could be led on a tour of the building following May’s “Book-2-Film” event showing “Life of Pi” May 31. Guzman said the tour will be a good opportunity to get feedback ahead of the opening.

“Just let their imaginations fill up, and see what we can use from that,” he said.

The space is still being prepared for the move, with Midnight Oil focusing on giving the location a fresh coat of paint and sourcing the perfect bookshelves for the store. Guzman is optimistic about moving to the new location a little more than six months after opening for the first time.

“I’m hoping by the end of June,” Guzman said.