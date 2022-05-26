Midnight Oil moves to former King’s Clocks location

GREELEY — Downtown Greeley’s newest used bookstore is turning over a new page. The Midnight Oil LLC, which operates a bookshop in the heart of Greeley’s downtown, will move to the former King’s Clocks location at 827 10th St.
Owner Pablo Guzman first teased the move in a YouTube video posted April 13.
“We’re moving pretty much across the street, to the old King’s Clocks location, in downtown Greeley, and it’s a little more than four times the size of our current space, which is really exciting,” Guzman said.
Midnight Oil’s current location is practically cozy at 790 square feet. The new location is more than 3,000 square feet, with a new electrical system, new floors, higher ceilings and room for a lot more books.
The ceiling isn’t the only thing at the location that’s vaulted. One holdover from the location’s history as a jewelry store is an actual vault that Guzman plans to fill with books that are commonly challenged or banned.
“There’s already shelves and stuff in there, so we plan on decorating the outside, maybe tossing up some caution tape,” he said.
Midnight Oil opened at its 916 Eighth Ave. location on Oct. 10, 2021. The bookstore has partnered with other downtown businesses to help spread interest in reading. Its “Book-2-Film” events with the Kress Cinema & Lounge to showcase film adaptations of books such as “Fight Club” and “Gone Girl.”
Midnight Oil fans could be led on a tour of the building following May’s “Book-2-Film” event showing “Life of Pi” May 31. Guzman said the tour will be a good opportunity to get feedback ahead of the opening.
“Just let their imaginations fill up, and see what we can use from that,” he said.
The space is still being prepared for the move, with Midnight Oil focusing on giving the location a fresh coat of paint and sourcing the perfect bookshelves for the store. Guzman is optimistic about moving to the new location a little more than six months after opening for the first time.
“I’m hoping by the end of June,” Guzman said.
GREELEY — Downtown Greeley’s newest used bookstore is turning over a new page. The Midnight Oil LLC, which operates a bookshop in the heart of Greeley’s downtown, will move to the former King’s Clocks location at 827 10th St.
Owner Pablo Guzman first teased the move in a YouTube video posted April 13.
“We’re moving pretty much across the street, to the old King’s Clocks location, in downtown Greeley, and it’s a little more than four times the size of our current space, which is really exciting,” Guzman said.
Midnight Oil’s current location is practically cozy at 790 square feet. The new location is more than 3,000 square feet, with a new electrical system, new floors, higher ceilings and room for a lot more books.
The ceiling isn’t the only thing at the location that’s vaulted. One holdover from the location’s history as a jewelry store is an actual vault that Guzman plans to fill with books that are commonly challenged or banned.
“There’s already shelves and stuff in there, so we plan on decorating the outside, maybe tossing up some caution tape,” he said.
Midnight Oil opened at its 916 Eighth Ave. location on Oct. 10, 2021. The bookstore has partnered with other downtown businesses to help spread interest in reading. Its…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!