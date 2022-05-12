Weld Community Foundation awards $815,000 in scholarships

GREELEY — The Weld Community Foundation awarded more than 150 scholarships totaling more than $815,000 to local students at its annual Scholarship Reception, May 10, bringing the total awarded since 1997 to $4.7 million.

The reception marked the first year that the newly established Wilbert R. Wiedeman Scholarship was awarded. By request of the donor, the $7.2 million gift was created into two new, endowed scholarship funds. Four students each received a $100,000 scholarship: two from Greeley Central High School and two from Windsor High School.

Alma Olivas Aguilar, the 2007 recipient of the Mildred Hansen and Winograd Family Scholarships who currently manages the Greeley GEAR UP Project as the coordinator for the Greeley-Evans School District 6, spoke at the event.

Dr. Lee Seward, along with his wife, Becky, established the Highland Community Scholarship Fund in 2002 to provide scholarships for Highland High School graduates in Ault, and also spoke at the event.

Scholarships awarded:

Floyd E. Acre Memorial Scholarship: Gabriella DeHerrera-Calderon — Fort Lupton High School.

Arts Alive! Scholarship: Brooke Fuchs — University High School.

O. Jeffrey Berven Memorial Scholarship: Liam Ryan — Valley High School.

Dorothy and Harold Brokering Family Scholarship: Alexis Backhaus — Windsor High School.

Sam Chuenchit Soccer Scholarship: Eyob Admassu — Greeley Central High School; and Whitley Mireles — Greeley West High School.

Cummins Care Scholarship: Annatoria Medina — Fort Lupton High School.

Deason Scholarship: Jesus Albarran — Fort Lupton High School; Sarai Benitez — Fort Lupton High School; Gracie Brucato — Fort Lupton High School; Kimberley Campbell — Fort Lupton High School; Robert Campbell — Fort Lupton High School; Diana Cano-Villela — Fort Lupton High School; Trinity Kirschenman — Fort Lupton High School; Vianney Ocampo — Fort Lupton High School; Alondra Olivas — Fort Lupton High School; Lorely Olivas — Fort Lupton High School; Victoria Ortiz — Fort Lupton High School; Jennifer Silva Garcia — Fort Lupton High School; and Anayah Urbina — Fort Lupton High School.

Sissy Dent Scholarship: Reygan Garcia — Fort Lupton High School.

Farr Family Scholarship: Riney Arnold — Highland High School.

Judd K. Fulton Memorial Scholarship: Dalton Campbell — Northridge High School; Greg Garza — University High School; and Chloe Ruhl — University High School.

Lucile J. Gray Scholarship: Maricruz Dalrymple — Aims Community College.

Hall Family Scholarship: Zoey Douglass — Frontier Academy.

Mildred S. Hansen Scholarship: Zoey Aldridge — Early College Academy; Nicie Berrelleza — Greeley West High School; Mohammed Branham — Greeley Central High School; Angela Carrera — Northridge High School; Aline Casas Hurtado — Greeley Central High School; Yesenia Casas Ramirez — Northridge High School; Zoe Coats — Early College Academy; Daniela Diaz Lopez — Northridge High School; Landon Fanning — Frontier Academy; Lindsey Fritz — Greeley Central High School; Elias Haro — Greeley Central High School; Yulia Henao Lozano — Greeley Central High School; Karina Huizar-Diaz — Greeley Central High School; Gabriella Lam — Greeley West High School; Brianna Leos — Greeley Central High School; Faith Lundstrom — Northridge High School; Marahi Lupio-Nevarez — Greeley West High School; Jasmin Mazariegos Rodriguez — Northridge High School; Connor Phillips — Frontier Academy; Thomas Roth — Greeley West High School; Chloe Ruhl — University High School; Alana Smith — Greeley West High School; Guadalupe Torres Ramirez — Greeley Central High School; Briseyda Varela-Venegas — Greeley West High School; Paola Vazquez — Union Colony Preparatory School; and Daryn Whitmoyer — University High School.

Kathy Hanson Memorial Scholarship: Jack Mathews — Greeley Central High School.

Hertneky Family Scholarship: Cristal Berumen Alvarado — Aims Community College.

Lynne and Gladys Hopkins Family Scholarship: Herminia Bocanegra Tejeda — Northridge High School; Elsa Lopez — Northridge High School; McKenna Lopezi — Northridge High School; and Zerisenay Tsige — Greeley Central High School.

Leoma D. Hunter Scholarship: Taylor Bradshaw — Eaton High School; Cesar Calixto — Weld Central High School; Christopher Clay — Windsor High School; Emily Davis — Roosevelt High School; Gabriella DeHerrera-Calderon — Fort Lupton High School; Abigail Fetzer — Eaton High School; Emily Johnson — Briggsdale Schools; Hayden Lederhos — Windsor Charter Academy; Maverik Mertens — Prairie Schools; Sophia Meza — Frederick Senior High School; Collin Ochsner — Platte Valley High School; Aidan Pettypool — Severance High School; Maya Pfeiler — Windsor Charter Academy; Elizabeth Schmidt — Frederick Senior High School; Desiree Shaklee — Mead High School; Abigail Shoemate — Windsor Charter Academy; Jennifer Silva Garcia — Fort Lupton High School; Anayah Urbina — Fort Lupton High School; and Taryn Winter — Highland High School.

John K. Jerome Family Scholarship: Cristal Berumen Alvarado — Aims Community College; Samantha DuVall — Front Range Community College; Anne Eichman — Colorado Christian University; and Lisa Lipsie — Aims Community College.

Arthur and Agnes Koldeway Agricultural Scholarship: Brock White — Platte Valley High School.

Lyster Family Scholarship: Elias Haro — Greeley Central High School.

Sharon Magnuson-Farr Scholarship: Mackenzie Crouch — Eaton High School.

Kristopher G. Mansfield Memorial Scholarship: Emerson Lobato — Windsor High School.

Mary Lou Martinez Scholarship for First Generation Students: Desiree Shaklee — Mead High School.

Carl Mason Family Agriculture Scholarship: Sarai Benitez — Fort Lupton High School.

“Doc” Patterson Scholarship: Kassy Columbos — Highland High School.

Edward Robert Rady and Edna Mae Rady Memorial Ag Scholarship: Teagan Marsh — Windsor High School; and Collin Ochsner — Platte Valley High School.

SasonsFund Scholarship: Elias Haro — Greeley Central High School; and Marahi Lupio-Nevarez — Greeley West High School.

Highland Community/Lee and Rebecca Seward Scholarship: Riney Arnold — Highland High School; and Savannah Garcia — Highland High School.

Highland Community/Seward Scholarship given by Sandra Thompson in memory of Dr. Peter Thompson: Kassy Columbos — Highland High School.

Highland Community/Seward Scholarship given by Sandra Thompson in memory of Dr. Tom Thompson: Adriana Estrada Campos — Highland High School.

Highland Community/Seward Scholarship given by the Ault VFW 4334 Auxiliary and Post: Luz Garcia Quiroz — Highland High School.

G.E. Wood Memorial Scholarship: Chase Routh — Highland High School.

Highland Community/Seward Scholarship given by J-9 Insurance: Ian Scanga — Highland High School.

Highland Community/Seward Scholarship given by the Highland Service Club: Taryn Winter — Highland High School.

Jerry and Anna Wardell Memorial Scholarship: Kimberley Campbell — Fort Lupton High School; Brock White — Platte Valley High School; and Jaymie White — Platte Valley High School.

Weld County Builders Association Scholarship: Cesar Calixto — Weld Central High School; and Colin Miller — Windsor High School.

Laura White Memorial Scholarship: Jaden Armstrong — Aims Community College; Daniela Diaz Lopez — Northridge High School; Samantha DuVall — Front Range Community College; Josie Roselle — Eaton High School; and Michelle Venzor Anguiano — Fort Lupton High School.

Wilbert R. Wiedeman Scholarship for Greeley Central High School: Nayzeth Hernandez — Greeley Central High School; and Natalia Lopez-Gutierrez — Greeley Central High School.

Wilbert R. Wiedeman Scholarship for Windsor High School: Yesenia Enriquez — Windsor High School; and Aliena Papazian — Windsor High School.

Windsor Community Foundation Scholarship: Christopher Clay — Windsor High School; Victoria Grizzle — Windsor Charter Academy; Teagan Marsh — Windsor High School; Maya Pfeiler — Windsor Charter Academy; Abigail Shoemate — Windsor Charter Academy; and Olivia Trujillo — Windsor High School.

Windsor Harvest Festival Scholarship: Hayden Lederhos — Windsor Charter Academy; and Bridey Smith — Windsor Charter Academy.

Winograd Family Scholarship: Gabriella Lam — Greeley West High School; Jaeden Nelson — Northridge High School; and Maritza Ortega Torres — Greeley Central High School.