Boulder, Habitat for Humanity break ground on Ponderosa redevelopment

BOULDER — Flatirons Habitat for Humanity leaders will join Boulder city officials today to celebrate the groundbreaking of long-anticipated redevelopment at the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park, a project that will replace aging trailers with single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes.

In an effort to keep the roughly 70-unit park out of the hands of developers and maintain one of the few pockets of affordable housing in Boulder, the city bought the property, then located in unincorporated Boulder County, in 2017 for $4.2 million and soon after the Boulder City Council approved an annexation and site plan.

Boulder’s plan was to “minimize displacement, preserve long-term affordability, replace outdated infrastructure, reduce flood risk to the community and introduce new energy-efficient affordable housing options,” according to a city news release.

The city and Habitat plan to build the first homes at Ponderosa on site and then transition to a modular home construction process that may shorten the overall project timeline.

Residents will be allowed to stay in the trailers as new homes are built and be given the opportunity to purchase as they become available. The city would then purchase the mobile homes being vacated and begin redevelopment of the just-vacated lot.

New homes in Ponderosa will not be made available for purchase to outside entities.

“This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for the residents of Ponderosa. They have endured the impact of the 2013 flood, participated fully in reimagining their community, and now can partner with Habitat to build their new homes,” said Kurt Firnhaber, Housing and Human Services director at the city of Boulder. “I have been inspired by the tenacity and resilience of this community and look forward to working beside them through this construction process.”

The groundbreaking event will start at 5 p.m. at 4475 Broadway.