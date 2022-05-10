Home » Industry News » Brewing, Cideries & Spirits



Spirit Hound Distillers relaunching spirits-for-women group

LYONS — Spirit Hound Distillers is bringing back its Whisky Wenches group, an organization the distillery describes as “providing an opportunity for whisky-loving women to learn more about spirits from industry leaders.”

The group will meet at 3:30 p.m. on May 15 at Spirit Hound, 4196 Ute Highway, Lyons.

“Whisky Wenches was formed to offer an educational, inclusive space for events featuring experts from Spirit Hound Distillers and beyond,” the company said. “The group will eventually make its own gin, such as Revelry, which was created by Whisky Wenches.”


 