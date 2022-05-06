Greeley’s Roasty’s Cafe’s new owner plans renovations

GREELEY — One of downtown Greeley’s classic cafes is getting a facelift. Roasty’s Cafe is undergoing renovations after its sale to a family friend.

Achilles Bardos has taken over the Greeley steakhouse and is working on modernizing the restaurant’s interior. Plans for the lunch spot include more than just a fresh coat of paint and new borders. Work has begun on giving Roasty’s new floors, walls and doors, with hopes to finish up by the end of the year.

According to employees of the cafe, Achilles Bardos’ friendship with the previous owner goes back a long way. Both he and Konstantinos Mavidris, the previous registered agent, are from Greece.

Roasty’s has had a presence in downtown Greeley for more than 75 years. Its proximity to Greeley’s Ninth Street Plaza, at 920 Eighth Ave., makes it easily accessible from downtown entertainment venues.

Plans to revamp the restaurant and line it up with Greeley’s rapidly developing downtown has led employees to describe the transition as an adventure. The cafe intends to stay open throughout the renovations.