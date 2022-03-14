Colorado bankruptcies decline 26% in February

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 25.8% in February compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021 and thus far in 2022.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Filings dropped in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with only Broomfield recording a single filing more than in February 2021.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 336 bankruptcy filings in February, compared with 453 in February 2021.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 10 bankruptcy filings in February, compared with 13 in February 2021.
- Broomfield recorded four bankruptcy filings in February, up from three in February 2021.
- Larimer County filings totaled 19 in February, compared with 20 a year ago.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 17 in February, down from 31 recorded a year ago.
Regional bankruptcies included a Chapter 11 filing from Drala Mountain Center, formerly Shambhala Mountain Center, in Larimer County.
DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 25.8% in February compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021 and thus far in 2022.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
Filings dropped in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties, with only Broomfield recording a single filing more than in February 2021.
That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 336 bankruptcy filings in February, compared with 453 in February 2021.
Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:
- Boulder County recorded 10 bankruptcy filings in February, compared with 13 in February 2021.
- Broomfield recorded four bankruptcy filings in February, up from three in February 2021.
- Larimer County filings totaled 19 in February, compared with 20 a year ago.
- Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 17 in February, down from 31 recorded a year ago.
Regional bankruptcies included a Chapter 11 filing from Drala Mountain Center, formerly Shambhala Mountain Center, in Larimer County.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!