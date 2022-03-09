McKee Medical Center reopens after heating restored

LOVELAND — Banner McKee Medical Center in Loveland reopened at 7:30 a.m. today after being closed for about 13 hours due to lack of heat.

Banner said in a press statement that all services were again available including emergency services.

The hospital experienced a power surge Tuesday that damaged control panels for boilers resulting in loss of heat to the facility. The heat was restored late Tuesday night.

As a result of the loss of heat, McKee transferred its patients to other Banner facilities in Fort Collins and Greeley.

“We would like to thank Banner Paramedic Services, Med Evac and Thompson Valley EMS for their help in transferring patients to other hospitals while we worked to restore heat to the building,” the organization wrote in its press statement.

Some patients moved to other facilities will complete their hospitalizations there and others will be moved back to McKee, a hospital spokesman said.