Software developer Anark hires new CEO to replace co-founder

BOULDER – Anark Corp., a Boulder-based  technical content management and visual collaboration software company, has hired Fred Waugh as its new CEO, taking over leadership duties from co-founder Stephen Collins, who will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Waugh was most recently vice president of marketing with Boston-based software company PTC Inc.

“This is an exciting time to join Anark and help lead the company into its next phase of growth,” Waugh said in a prepared statement. “Anark’s growing customer base already includes many of the world’s leading manufacturers, a testament to the success of the platform. With increased investment, and by harnessing the value of our growing set of powerful new product capabilities and cloud-software-as-a-service deployment options, Anark is poised to capitalize on the unmet need for effective, secure data access and collaboration.”


 