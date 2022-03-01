Hirsh Precision Products to open Frederick facility

FREDERICK — Hirsh Precision Products Inc. is set to move many of its operations to a new facility in Frederick. The 65,000-square-foot location represents 28 new jobs for the manufacturer.

Hirsh Precision Products specializes in aerospace, medical and scientific technology. In addition to the 28 new jobs, 90 current positions would be relocated to the Frederick facility. The majority of operations will move from the company’s facilities in Boulder and Louisville.

The Frederick location was chosen for its access to transportation infrastructure and Weld County’s growing economy. Hirsh Precision Products partnered with the town of Frederick and Upstate Colorado Economic Development in anticipation of the move.

“Relocating a business is definitely a daunting proposition but the assistance and support that we have received from the town of Frederick and Upstate Colorado Economic Development has been tremendous,” Mark Cartwright, facilities coordinator for Hirsh Precision Products, said in a statement.

Hirsh Precision Products was founded in 1979 and has been headquartered in Boulder since 1993.