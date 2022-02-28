Raising Cane’s exploring new Fort Collins restaurant

FORT COLLINS — The immensely popular Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is considering opening a second restaurant in Fort Collins.
The location would be 1800 N. College Ave., at the northeast corner of College Avenue and Willox Lane, according to city planning documents. The project will undergo concept review with city staff at 9:15 a.m. March 3.
The proposed building would be 3,026 square feet, with 30 parking spaces and a drive-thru.
Cane’s — which is known for its special sauce and Texas toast — already operates one Fort Collins location, at 2108 S. College Ave., where its drive-thru line regularly stretches out onto College itself.
Currently, the land for the proposed restaurant is home to the car dealership North College Motors, which is still operational. If the Cane’s proposal is approved, plans call for the existing building to be demolished. If the restaurant isn’t approved, North College Motors will continue operating.
Representatives from Raising Cane’s and Fort Collins planning staff could not be reached for comment.
