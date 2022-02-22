Fort Collins names new utilities director

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Utilities has hired Kendall Minor as its next executive director.

The utility department oversees the city’s electric, water, wastewater and stormwater services. Its director is a member of the city’s executive leadership team and reports to the city manager.

Kendall Minor

Minor most recently served as the vice president of construction for Cherry Street Renewables in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade as the utilities portfolio leader for Southern Co., where he began his career in 2007.

Minor has a bachelor and master of science degrees in civil engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“I was impressed and instantly attracted to the city of Fort Collins’ commitment to reaching a zero net carbon goal in eight years,” he said in a written statement. “The correlation between the science, engineering and organizational culture initiatives I led at Southern Co., Georgia Power and Cherry Street Energy correlate with the city’s goals. The city of Fort Collins offers the opportunity to serve its citizens with best-in-class utilities.”

He began as director today, replacing interim director Theresa Connor, who will continue in a leadership role for the water, stormwater and wastewater utilities.

