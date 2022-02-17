Office complex in Cherry Creek sells for $105M

This article first appeared on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

A two-building office complex in Cherry Creek has changed hands.

Texas-based Granite Properties paid $104.8 million this week for First Avenue Plaza, at 44 Cook St. and 55 Madison St., according to public records.

The 10-story 44 Cook building contains 127,228 square feet that is 88 percent leased, according to JLL brokers Mark Katz, Peter Merrion and Hilary Barnett, who represented the seller. The eight-story 55 Madison building is 137,046 square feet and 94 percent leased.

The combined deal works out to about $397 per square foot. The buildings were constructed in the 1980s and along with their shared 752-space parking garage comprise nearly a full city block outside the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District.

The property was sold by a fund managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corp., which paid $75 million for it in August 2014, records show.

The previous ownership undertook a series of improvements starting in 2019, according to marketing materials previously available on JLL’s website. Those included constructing spec office suites, creating a new bike room and completing a “showcase tenant amenity center” and outdoor patio.

Tenants at the complex include brokerage MileHiModern, Oakwood Real Estate, Stewart Title and Cherry Creek Mortgage.

Granite also owns a handful of office buildings in the Denver Tech Center and one in Lakewood, according to the firm’s website.