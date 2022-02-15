PODS signs lease at Trade@2534

JOHNSTOWN — Budding industrial park Trade@2534 has its first tenant: moving and storage company Pods Enterprises LLC.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Trade@2534 is located just east of Johnstown Plaza.
Pods will take up 61,317 square feet in the development’s Building 2, which is under construction and slated to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Class-A building comes with features such as a 28-foot clear height, three drive-in doors, 16 dock doors and four dock levelers. About 72,281 square feet remain available in the building.
Two more buildings in Trade@2534 are also on the way: The 72-869-square-foot Building 1 will be completed this quarter and the 62,419-square-foot Building 3 will break ground in the fall.
Pods, an acronym for Portable On Demand Storage, is a moving and storage company that has more than 400,000 portable storage containers in service.
Trade@2534 is being developed by United Properties Development LLC and Pacific Coast Capital Partners. Ryan Schaefer, Jake Hallauer and Joe Palieri of NAI Affinity and Mike Wafer and Michael Wafer Jr. of Newmark represented the developers.
JOHNSTOWN — Budding industrial park Trade@2534 has its first tenant: moving and storage company Pods Enterprises LLC.
Trade@2534 is located just east of Johnstown Plaza.
Pods will take up 61,317 square feet in the development’s Building 2, which is under construction and slated to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Class-A building comes with features such as a 28-foot clear height, three drive-in doors, 16 dock doors and four dock levelers. About 72,281 square feet remain available in the building.
Two more buildings in Trade@2534 are also on the way: The 72-869-square-foot Building 1 will be completed this quarter and the 62,419-square-foot Building 3 will break ground in the fall.
Pods, an acronym for Portable On Demand Storage, is a moving and storage company that has more than 400,000 portable storage containers in service.
Trade@2534 is being developed by United Properties Development LLC and Pacific Coast Capital Partners. Ryan Schaefer, Jake Hallauer and Joe Palieri of NAI Affinity and Mike Wafer and Michael Wafer Jr. of Newmark represented the developers.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!