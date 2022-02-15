PODS signs lease at Trade@2534

JOHNSTOWN — Budding industrial park Trade@2534 has its first tenant: moving and storage company Pods Enterprises LLC.

Trade@2534 is located just east of Johnstown Plaza.

Pods will take up 61,317 square feet in the development’s Building 2, which is under construction and slated to be finished by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Class-A building comes with features such as a 28-foot clear height, three drive-in doors, 16 dock doors and four dock levelers. About 72,281 square feet remain available in the building.

Two more buildings in Trade@2534 are also on the way: The 72-869-square-foot Building 1 will be completed this quarter and the 62,419-square-foot Building 3 will break ground in the fall.

Pods, an acronym for Portable On Demand Storage, is a moving and storage company that has more than 400,000 portable storage containers in service.

Trade@2534 is being developed by United Properties Development LLC and Pacific Coast Capital Partners. Ryan Schaefer, Jake Hallauer and Joe Palieri of NAI Affinity and Mike Wafer and Michael Wafer Jr. of Newmark represented the developers.